Ex-lover of Ksenia Sobchak opened to itself veins

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Бывший любовник Ксении Собчак вскрыл себе вены

Billionaire Umar Dzhabrailov, who previously dated Ksenia Sobchak, tried to commit suicide. 61-year-old businessman opened a vein, and then changed his mind and tried to stop the bleeding.

Dzhabrailov wrapped the cuts on his hands with a towel and turned for help to the driver. That’s the one that called to the hotel where it all happened, “ambulance” for the businessman.

The doctors helped Dzhabrailov, but as he refused to explain what caused the suicide attempt, he was left under the care of psychiatrists.

Note that Sobchak has reacted to it with humor. “Umar Dzhabrailov has tried to kill herself, knowing that sitting at home will have until 30 April”, — he reposted it someone else’s joke.

Also note that Dzhabrailov had previously dated Naomi Campbell and Sharon stone, but they did not respond to his attempt to escape from life.

Recall that Ksenia Sobchak happy second marriage and calls her husband her first.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
