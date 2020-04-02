Ex-lover of Ksenia Sobchak opened to itself veins

Billionaire Umar Dzhabrailov, who previously dated Ksenia Sobchak, tried to commit suicide. 61-year-old businessman opened a vein, and then changed his mind and tried to stop the bleeding.

Dzhabrailov wrapped the cuts on his hands with a towel and turned for help to the driver. That’s the one that called to the hotel where it all happened, “ambulance” for the businessman.

The doctors helped Dzhabrailov, but as he refused to explain what caused the suicide attempt, he was left under the care of psychiatrists.

Note that Sobchak has reacted to it with humor. “Umar Dzhabrailov has tried to kill herself, knowing that sitting at home will have until 30 April”, — he reposted it someone else’s joke.

Also note that Dzhabrailov had previously dated Naomi Campbell and Sharon stone, but they did not respond to his attempt to escape from life.

Recall that Ksenia Sobchak happy second marriage and calls her husband her first.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter