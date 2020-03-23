Ex-player national team of Brazil had married the niece of his ex-wife (photo)

The former player of Brazil national team, the 33-year-old striker Hulk (full name — Juvenile Vieira de Souza), now playing in China for the club, “Shanghai SIPG”, has long been an exemplary family man.

Since 2008, when the athlete was still in the beginning of his rich career and has performed in Japan, he was married to Iran who was his senior by eight years. The couple raised two biological sons Ian and Tiago, and in January 2016 adopted by a girl Alice. But the idyllic family life is cracking, and last summer, followed by a divorce.

Hulk and Iran with his sons

However, the player long lamented, and in October had an affair with the niece of his former wife, a 31-year-old Camille. After that, relations between the relatives finally gone bad, or if they are in social networks are actively “laykali” photos of each other, but now Iran has removed all joint with my niece images, and Camilla and even deactivated his page in Instagram.

Iran (left) and Kamila

Kamila and Iran were excellent and very friendly

However, this trouble did not stop Hulk and Camille to formalize the relationship in the shortest possible time, because the girl needed a visa to China to be with the one you love.

Hulk and Kamila

Recall that during his career Hulk made in Japan, Portuguese “Porto” (victory in the Europa League-2010/2011), the St. Petersburg “Zenith”, and in 2016 protects the colors of the Chinese “Shanghai SIPG”, which is one of the highest paid players in the country with an annual salary of $ 20 million. In the Brazil team played 48 matches, scoring 11 goals (all in friendlies), becoming Vice-champion of the 2012 Olympics in London and the winner of the confederations Cup 2013. Last time you wore a t-shirt of the national team in June 2016 in the game of Copa America against Peru (0:1).

