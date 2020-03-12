Ex-wife of Mayweather found dead: details have emerged of an eerie family drama

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Ex-wife and the mother of three children of the legendary American boxer, former world champion in five weight categories Floyd Mayweather Josie Harris was found dead in his car.

Josie Harris

TMZ

According to TMZ, the police stumbled upon the corpse of 40-year-old woman in the car, which was parked near her home in California. The cause of death not disclosed, but it is known that forensic examination revealed no signs of violent death.

It is worth noting that in 2010, Mayweather was charged with domestic violence against Harris – he beat her in front of their children, for which two months spent in prison. Mayweather later denied his guilt, claiming that Harris has a drug problem. Ex-wife, in turn, sued Mayweather in court, demanding $20 million for defamation. This case is still not closed.

Floyd Mayweather and Josie Harris

TMZ

