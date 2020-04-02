Exhausted coronavirus Lev Leshchenko sang in the hospital for fans (video)

Russian singer Lev Leshchenko, who continues treatment for mers, recorded a video message to fans, sitting in a hospital bed.

He thanked the people for what they have launched a flashmob in support of it.

“Thanks again for this home flash mob. Never thought you so everything is picked up. Now I’m lost and have no idea how I’m going to go on stage and perform the song. Will have to come up with something special” — said Leshchenko.

He also sang for the fans and wished them health.

Note that Leshchenko looks very pale and haggard, but cheerful. According to media reports, the singer is in the same room with his wife.

Recall that spouses with similar symptoms were hospitalized in the Kommunarka. The singer was diagnosed with coronavirus.

