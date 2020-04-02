Exhausted coronavirus Lev Leshchenko sang in the hospital for fans (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Измученный коронавирусом Лев Лещенко спел в больнице для поклонников (видео)

Russian singer Lev Leshchenko, who continues treatment for mers, recorded a video message to fans, sitting in a hospital bed.

He thanked the people for what they have launched a flashmob in support of it.

“Thanks again for this home flash mob. Never thought you so everything is picked up. Now I’m lost and have no idea how I’m going to go on stage and perform the song. Will have to come up with something special” — said Leshchenko.

He also sang for the fans and wished them health.

View this post in Instagram

Publication of Lev Leshchenko (@leshchenko_lv) 2 APR 2020 10:39 PDT

Note that Leshchenko looks very pale and haggard, but cheerful. According to media reports, the singer is in the same room with his wife.

Recall that spouses with similar symptoms were hospitalized in the Kommunarka. The singer was diagnosed with coronavirus.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article