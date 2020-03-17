Expected Ukrainian premieres

Ukrainian cinema is preparing to present to the audience a whole series of Prime. Once 7 of them were in our top most anticipated movies of the season.

A date in Vegas (March 5). Ukrainian Comedy with a partially American locations for filming (desert in Nevada) and partly American cast (in the episode starred Eric Roberts). Marketer of Kiev is given the task to sign an important client from the States. Make online it is impossible and Artem, the name of the marketer, have to fly to Las Vegas. To your destination the guy to fly does not work: Artem chafing from the plane. Ahead of the miles of desert. The tail of a competitor Oksana, in which the same task. In addition to Roberts, in the film played by Nikita Bychkov-Andrievskaya, Marina Dyachenko, Olga Polyakova and others.

Cleanup (in connection with the quarantine start date unknown). Ukrainian drama phantasmagoria where the hardships that fell on the head of our nation for the last 400 years demonstrates through the prism of the residents of the village of Catherine and, more importantly, her house. The plot relies heavily on the ballad of Taras Shevchenko At t Katerini. In the center of the story the woman fell in love with three Cossacks. Refusing to choose between them, she instead promised: who will rescue from captivity of her brother, and he will become her husband. Wait for the brother she had for several centuries. Here, in fact, begins a fantastic piece. The main role in the tape played by: Ivanna Illienko, Bogdan Benyuk, Dmitry Lenartowicz and others.

Pulse (in connection with the quarantine start date unknown). This is the story of the Ukrainian athlete Oksana’s Boturchuk, who three times won silver and gold at the Paralympic games. The soundtrack to the film was written by the most popular Ukrainian hip-hop artist alyona alyona. Well, starring the stars of Ukrainian cinema Ahtem Seitablaev, Stanislav Boklan and Lily Rebrik.

In black, a black room (March 26). The plot of a Ukrainian horror film takes place near the capital, in the provincial town “N” three high school students encounter an abandoned archaeological site of a pagan temple, then in the province there is a series of terrible and inexplicable events, to understand which intends history teacher, who recently appeared in the city. The film starred: ray Eremi, Irina Kudashov, Arthur Novikov, Ilya Vishnevetsky.

Where are you, Adam? (April 23). The story takes place in an ancient convent of Dogear on the West coast of mount Athos. Documentary — Ukrainian production. Premonition (April 23). Picture of the famous Ukrainian Director Vyacheslav Krishtofovich have already experienced the first acquaintance with the audience – it was in December in Berlin. Of the service to “Feeling” will appear in the midst of spring. The plot of the dramatic action unfolds in a small provincial seaside town. In the center of the story – the man is no longer alive. Vladimir was an ichthyologist and lived by the sea. According to the will, man is buried in an unknown place, and where rest his remains, I know only my wife and closest friend. However, the first wife of Vladimir decides to court to force disclosure of this information. During the proceedings, the audience is acquainted with the life of this small town and the fate of its inhabitants. Everything changes when a local harbour come warships directed their guns to the land.

Colorized bird (April 23). Harrowing drama Czech-Slovak-Ukrainian production is an adaptation of the novel by Jerzy Kosinski. The events unfolding during the Second world war. The parents of the main character to save him from the persecution of the Jews, sent the boy to live with her aunt in a village somewhere in the godforsaken wilderness of Eastern Europe. But aunt suddenly dies and the boy becomes a hobo. In fact, the film is a story of his desperate fight for survival in a hungry and devastated countryside, where there are only wild local laws. In the picture with 11-year-old Czech boy Peter Kotlyar played by Stellan Skarsgard (“Chernobyl”) and Harvey Keitel (“reservoir dogs”).

“Rendezvous in Vegas”

“Cleanup”

“Pulse”

“In black, a black room”

“Where are you, Adam? “

“Painted bird”