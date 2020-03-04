Expelled from the Muz-TV Lera Kudryavtseva made fun of replacing it Olga Buzova

Known TV presenter Lera Kudryavtseva, which after removal of the implants from the breast went to work, felt as young and active step on the toes. The permanent host of the Russian Muz-TV moved the singer Olga Buzova. The network revealed the show, “forgetting” to invite to the event Kudryavtsev.

Leading on stage for ten years remain Ksenia Sobchak and Maxim Galkin, and guests on the red carpet will meet Alexander Revva and newcomer Olga Buzova.

Lera this fact is perceived emotionally. She once forgave ceremony in 2018 in connection with the birth of our daughter, Masha. The fact that its not even warned about the replacement, she called meanness.

“When you learn news from media, not from his friend, the question arises — when is it ever a friendship? – spoke Kudryavtseva in Instagram.

She has also published an excerpt from the cartoon “Nu, pogodi!”, which wolf in a bright pink blouse is climbing up the rope to the balcony.

“It Buzova ascends to Olympus”, — write fans Lera in the comments and expressed her support.

Publication of LERA KUDRYAVTSEVA (@leratv) 3 Mar 2020 6:59 PST

Meanwhile Buzova happy new achievement, not paying attention to the unfolding scandal. However, it does not get used.

“I used that if I appear somewhere, I immediately all the way. It’s a tradition: where Buzova — there is a scandal, although I did first do not touch”, — said in an interview Buzova Ksenia Sobchak, who now fears that her unable to move.

“I don’t think that I have 10 years of leading “Muz-TV” and a veteran of the stage — as you can see, can once and in one stroke of even a veteran move! So you need to always be in trend and not to grow old soul,” said Sobchak.

