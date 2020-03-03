Experts have warned about the risks of the Internet of things

Experts recommend users more responsible attitude to the cybersecurity of their devices

The heads of the various security services have warned that, by default, criminals can view smart camera and baby monitors through the Internet. The national cybersecurity center (NCSC) advises people to configure the security settings after the purchase of “smart” devices.

Easily guessable default passwords can allow a hacker to secretly watch the house through the connected devices, according to comments.ua. Technical Director, NCSC, Dr. Jan levy, warned that although the devices are “fantastic innovation”, they are vulnerable to cyber attacks.

There are many examples of access devices without authorization. In one case, the assailant spoke with a young girl, posing as Santa Claus. In another case, a couple from Leeds many times watched via the Internet without their knowledge.

A new guide for owners of smart cameras offers three steps to protect yourself and your loved ones:

to change the default password, which often is an obvious word, for example “admin” or “00000” to more complex and unique;

the update of the camera software, sometimes called firmware;

disable functions that allow you to remotely check the camera if they are not needed or not used.

These recommendations suggests a growing concern about the potential danger posed by the “Internet of things”. As connected devices move into the homes and daily lives of people, the risks of cyber security are becoming more personal, and there are problems in the protection of data and privacy of people. Cameras that provide details of what is happening in the homes of the users, are a Prime example.

One of the problems is that the companies manufacturing these devices, often trying to make them faster and cheaper to grab a new market, and security is often an afterthought, if ever, think about it. The problem leads to not only more warnings, such as the aforementioned, but new laws requiring safety standards. In January the UK government announced plans to enact a new law requiring all manufacturers that sell smart devices on the territory of the country to comply with new safety rules.