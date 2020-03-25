Experts of the Ministry of health told how and when to use medical mask

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Специалисты МОЗ рассказали, как и когда использовать медицинские маски

Coronavirus Covid-19 continues to spread around the world. A lot of people panic and are buying up masks and antiseptic. The health Ministry told how and when to use a medical mask.

“Healthy people wearing a mask is necessary only if they assist the person with suspected infection of SARS-Covid-19; if you cough or sneeze, wear a mask; the mask is effective only in conjunction with regular treatment of alcohol-based hand antiseptic or with mild soap and water; if you use the mask, you should know the rules for the use and disposal of disposable medical masks”, – stated in the message of the Ministry of health.

 

