Explained how to distinguish coronavirus flu

Deadly coronavirus from China, which attacked many countries around the world and continues to cost lives,is very different in symptoms from the common cold, but has similarities with the flu.

This was told by the therapist Valentina Andreichenko, said Today.

According to her, from the common cold coronavirus is different:

– surprise : the person may become ill at any time, despite the fact that five minutes ago he felt fine;

– sharp jump of temperature up to 39.5 degrees: while the common cold is usually up to 38 degrees;

– dry cough: it was fixed at 80% of all cases of coronavirus, it can be slightly, but exhausting – people can’t cough up. With SARS cough, usually either wet, unavailable, appears on 2-3rd day of illness;

– shortness of breath, tachycardia, chest pain: if you have shortness of breath, which quickly progresses, it talks about the development of viral pneumonia, and it was from her and killed people, infected by 2019 coronavirus-nCoV;

– severe weakness and fatigue: coronavirus-infected people can be so weak that it will not be able to raise your hand or make a move.

The similarity of influenza and coronaviruses is that they belong to the RNA-containing viruses, can rapidly and unexpectedly mutate, making them difficult to rein in and take control. In some cases, the mutations lead to the emergence of strains with atypical and pathogenic properties, as happened in China.

The symptoms of coronavirus infection resemble influenza: the rise of temperature, headache, cough, shortness of breath, but the difference is that the first “bell” of coronavirus very often getting problems with the gastrointestinal tract – diarrhea and nausea.