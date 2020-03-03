Explosion of a gas boiler in Samara: under blockages of the house was 7 people (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Взрыв газового котла в Самаре: под завалами дома оказались 7 человек (видео)

In the Russian city of Samara, where in January a scandal erupted in connection with the diversity of teaching staff, in an apartment building exploded boiler.

About it reports “Interfax” with reference to an informed source.

Взрыв газового котла в Самаре: под завалами дома оказались 7 человек (видео)

A boiler explosion occurred in a residential two-story apartment house on the street Artsybasheva, 128, the explosion collapsed load bearing wall of the building.

First, the source reported five victims, including three children. According to him, two more adults can stay under the rubble.

Later it became known that from-under fragments have got the man and the woman. Both are alive. Thus, the number of victims has reached seven people, the source said. More people under the rubble there.

As told representatives of regional GU Ministry of emergency situations, due to the collapse of the seriously injured 55-year-old woman. She was hospitalized in the hospital. Pirogov.

Взрыв газового котла в Самаре: под завалами дома оказались 7 человек (видео)

Discusses the various versions of the incident. Among the highlights of a malfunction of the gas equipment and violation of the equipment safe operation, the source said.

Then in the hospital were hospitalized two victims, more than fifty people were evacuated.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article