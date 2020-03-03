Explosion of a gas boiler in Samara: under blockages of the house was 7 people (video)

In the Russian city of Samara, where in January a scandal erupted in connection with the diversity of teaching staff, in an apartment building exploded boiler.

About it reports “Interfax” with reference to an informed source.

A boiler explosion occurred in a residential two-story apartment house on the street Artsybasheva, 128, the explosion collapsed load bearing wall of the building.

First, the source reported five victims, including three children. According to him, two more adults can stay under the rubble.

Later it became known that from-under fragments have got the man and the woman. Both are alive. Thus, the number of victims has reached seven people, the source said. More people under the rubble there.

As told representatives of regional GU Ministry of emergency situations, due to the collapse of the seriously injured 55-year-old woman. She was hospitalized in the hospital. Pirogov.

Discusses the various versions of the incident. Among the highlights of a malfunction of the gas equipment and violation of the equipment safe operation, the source said.

Then in the hospital were hospitalized two victims, more than fifty people were evacuated.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter