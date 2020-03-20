Extra League: Neman Grodno vs Shakhter Soligorsk Live Stream

Neman vs Shakhter . Forecast for the Extra League match (March 20, 2020)

Within the framework of the Extra League Championship, a meeting of Neman and Shakhtar will take place on March 20, for which our experts will make a forecast. You can read the opinion below.

Neman

“Neman” after two extremely unsuccessful matches, which he lost with a total score of 0: 8, was able to get together and prevail in the fourth match. The meeting turned out to be tense again, and the Grodno players led 2-0 in the course of the game, but still they had to prove their superiority in overtime. Note that the double was designed by Nikita Remezov, and Yegor Stepanov scored the decisive goal. Thus, the wards of Sergei Pushkov equalized in the series and returned to their ice.

Shakhter

Shakhtar tried to squeeze the maximum and gain a comfortable advantage, but as well as playing perfectly in the defense, as in previous fights, it did not work out. Salihors, despite the excellent implementation of the majority, themselves played in unequal compositions in the worst way and conceded two goals. By the way, they scored all their goals in 5×4 format. By the way, after four missed missiles in the last meeting, perhaps a place in the goal in the upcoming confrontation will take Yuri Petrov.

Statistics

The previous four out of six matches between the teams went with a total of 4.5 more.

Neman won the previous match.

In the series draw – 2: 2.

Forecast

We think that the meeting will turn out to be productive again, since both teams experience certain difficulties in defense, especially when playing in unequal compositions. However, we think that on its ice the Neman will not miss the victory once again and will prove its superiority. By the way, for a very long time, Soligorsk residents did not win twice in a row on the road to Grodno.

Our forecast is a total of more than 4.5 goals for 1.75 in BC 1xBet.

We also take the victory of the Neman with KF 2.76