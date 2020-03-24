Extra League: Neman vs Shakhter live streaming free

Neman vs Shakhter. Prediction for the Extra League match (March 24, 2020)

As part of the Extra League championship, on March 24, we will have the final duel in the Neman – Shakhtar series, and you can find out from our forecast who will be the winner.

Neman

“Neman” due to the fact that he won first place in the regular season, will host the last match of the series on his ice. True, the last time at home, the Grodno residents suffered a dry crushing defeat with a score of 0: 3. But on the road they managed to escape and defeat the Soligoryans in overtime – 2: 1.

By the way, the wards of Sergei Pushkov got Victoria in many respects thanks to the majority realized in the 19th second of extra time. The decisive puck marked the legionnaire Timo Hiltanen.

Shakhter

Shakhter , for its part, missed a great chance to complete the final series and take the Cup to its piggy bank. We emphasize that at the sixth minute in the previous meeting, the Soligoryans had already opened an account, and Krikunenko scored the puck in the 5×4 format. However, it must be remembered that during the series the team of Yuri Faykov lost only once at a party, so there will be no psychological advantage on either side.

Statistics

The previous four out of five matches between the teams went with a total of 4.5 less.

Shakhtar lost in the last match.

In the series, the draw is 3: 3.

Forecast

In our opinion, the duel should again take place in an equal and bitter struggle without the obvious advantage of one of the teams. Most likely, the clubs again will not be able to score more than four goals for two, as they will operate extremely carefully in their own zone. Based on this, the first bet we take is the total less.

We also think that the native walls will still help Grodno residents in the upcoming match to win, and they will become champions.

Our forecast is a total of less than 4.5 goals for 2.00 in Marathon BC.

We also take the victory of the Neman with the Asian handicap (0) for 1.73