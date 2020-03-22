Extra League: Shakhter Soligorsk vs Neman Grodno Live Stream

Shakhter Soligorsk vs Neman Grodno. Forecast for the Extra League match (March 22, 2020)

Shakhtar and Neman will play on March 22, read our forecast. The hosts unexpectedly lead in a 3: 2 series, will it be possible to crush the enemy?

“Shakhter”

Soligorsk Shakhtar ambiguously held a regular championship, being in third position and 24 points behind the leader. The previous stage against Metallurg-Zhlobin passed without defeat, however, from today’s opponent, the Soligoryans failed twice – 2: 4 and 3: 4 in overtime.

Feklistov scored ten points in the goal + pass system.

Neman

“Neman” had a good regular championship, taking second place. In the first round of the playoffs with “Mogilev” there were no problems at all. The current series seems to have started positively, however, three “dry” defeats in the four subsequent confrontations put the club in a difficult position.

Sour abandoned four times and gave six assists.

Statistics

Shakhtar at home won one match in regular time from the previous three.

Shakhtar lost seven games in 15 past meetings.

Neman have won six of their last nine matches.

Forecast

In our opinion, the Neman has excellent chances to leave to continue the series. The club spent the season much more evenly and cannot fly out without a fight. Three of the four past fights went just that way – the guests did not throw at them. Now is the time to prove your skills and win.

Our forecast is the victory of Neman in the match for 2.05