Extra League: Yunost Minsk vs Dinamo-Molodechno live streaming free

Yunost Minsk vs Dinamo-Molodechno. Prediction for the Extra League match (March 19, 2020)

Youth on March 19 accepts Dynamo, read our forecast. The hosts can complete the series, will they win?

Yunost Minsk

“Youth” after the championship in the regular championship was not without problems passed “Lokomotiv” from Orsha, having been defeated twice, but having won the decisive meeting in the “dry” 3-0. Today’s opponent, the grand, also unexpectedly lost on the road with a score of 2: 4, and in the next game scored only two goals.

Drozdov gave eight assists.

Dinamo-Molodechno

Dynamo was in fourth place in the standings, gaining 84 points. This series is extremely unsuccessful for the club, though one meeting still managed to snatch. He lost the previous match with a score of 1: 2.

Ambrozheychik scored six goals in the playoffs.

Statistics

Youth has won four of their last five matches.

“Youth” at home wins during six in-person games.

Dynamo away lost three games in a row.

Forecast

In our opinion, Yunost will win an extremely easy victory and will receive several additional days of rest before the next stage of the playoffs. The hosts are in great shape, and they play on their own ice. Guests do not stand out from the competition.

Our forecast is the Asian handicap (-1.5) for “Youth” in BC Fonbet for 2.09