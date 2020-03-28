Extra League: Yunost Minsk vs Shakhter Soligorsk Live Stream

Yunost Minsk vs Shakhter Soligorsk. Forecast for the Extra League match (March 28, 2020)

Yunost will play the second match of the final series against Shakhtar on March 28, and our website will give a forecast for this match. Will Minskers manage to develop an advantage?

Yunost Minsk

“Youth” looked great in the first match of the series and was literally a cut above its opponent. The team opened the score already in the eighth minute, and after a few moments doubled the lead. In general, the meeting was dictated by the Minskers, and they deservedly won a victory with a score of 5: 1. Note that Ivan Drozdov, who scored a double, turned out to be an excellent match, and Sergey Drozd performed two programs.

Shakhter Soligorsk

Shakhtar clearly lacked vigorous action in the opponent’s zone, and in general the speed on his part was low. This is most likely due to the fact that the team left a lot of strength in the semifinal series with the Neman. In addition, a lot of emotional energy was spent, and practically no soligorskians had time to prepare for the final. Recall that they scored the only goal in the majority, Yevgeny Dadonov scored.

Statistics

“Youth” won the first match in the series with a score of 5: 1.

Shakhter lost in four bouts in a row against Minskers.

Minskers won three meetings in a row.

Forecast

In our opinion, the scenario of the upcoming match will be similar to the first match, and Shakhtar will again lack speed, while Yunost will use its moments in the attack. Minsk residents rarely lose to the Soligoryans on their ice, so we think that they will be stronger in the upcoming confrontation.

Our bet is the victory of Yunost with a handicap (-1.5) for 1.98 in BC Marathon.