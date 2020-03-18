Extreme birth Olga Sumy

People’s artist of Ukraine Olga Sumska, which is the second time to be a grandmother, recalls with horror his first delivery. Her eldest daughter Antonina decided to be born… during the earthquake.

“For life is remembered. You know, I went into the office, sits my beautiful doctor, obstetrician-gynecologist. And suddenly he was right so veggie and went. Then on the left. I’m so … earthquake! Imagine the scene – run all pregnant women with these tummies ahead of the doctors. And behind men. And for some reason pregnant women run faster than men” – says Olga Sumskaya.

Such stressful situations can lead to complications during childbirth, say gynaecologists.

“If a woman was very worried, she has a great fear of it may affect the course of labor, namely, labor. Or maybe irregular labors, or on the contrary, it can be slow and does not lead to the opening of the cervix,” says the gynecologist Natalia Silina.

Fortunately, despite the emotional turmoil, the first birth of Olga Sumy took place without complications.

“And for the second pregnancy I had very heavy. I came to have a lot of pressure 220 120, this is some this was a very rare diagnosis. Gestosis of pregnant women. And I just laid on the operating table and had to do a caesarean. So there was my Anna,” – said people’s artist of Ukraine.