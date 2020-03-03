FA Cup: Chelsea vs Liverpool, live stream, preview, prediction

Chelsea vs Liverpool. FA Cup Prediction (March 3, 2020)

Chelsea – Liverpool: how many teams will score?

The duel between Liverpool and Chelsea will be the central match of the 1/8 finals of the FA Cup on March 3 – we offer a forecast for this match.

Chelsea

After two consecutive failures, Chelsea will now have another difficult match . Pensioners in the FA Cup will host Liverpool. The “blues” are not coming to this meeting in the best shape. Over the past five official matches, Frank Lampard wards have won only once.

Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur (2: 1), but lost at home to Manchester United (0: 2) and Bayern Munich (0: 3). In other matches during this time, “pensioners” broke the world with Leicester (2: 2) and Bournemouth (2: 2).

However, in the FA Cup, Chelsea are quite successful. Over the 20 years of this century, “senior citizens” have won the tournament five times. In addition, the “blue” here often get to the late stages. In the first two fights of this draw, Chelsea won Nottingham (2: 0) and Hull City (2: 1).

What testifies not entirely in favor of “pensioners” is the statistics of meetings with tops. Chelsea lost to Liverpool (1: 2) at home in the Premier League, Manchester United (0: 2), tied with Arsenal (2: 2) and won only Tottenham Hotspur (2: 1) .

True, the away results of Lampard’s wards look better: wins over Arsenal (2: 1) and Tottenham (2: 0), but defeats against Manchester City (1: 2) and Manchester United (0: 4 )

Personnel losses at Chelsea are serious. In the infirmary near the club are Tammy Abraham, N’Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Liverpool

Liverpool suffered their first defeat in the Premier League last weekend. It turned out pretty painful. The Reds lost to Watford (0: 3). This fiasco did not really affect the position of the Merseysides. Even if Liverpool lose another five games at 0-3, it will still remain the first. Moreover, at least with a four-point handicap. However, this may affect the confidence of the “reds” in their abilities.

The results of “Liverpool” somewhat deteriorated after a short vacation team. Having returned from rest, the “Reds” minimally defeated Norwich (1: 0) and West Ham (3: 2), and lost to Atletico (0: 1) and Watford (0: 3).

Liverpool even flies out of the FA Cup very quickly with Jurgen Klopp . Going into the fifth round in the current draw is the maximum indicator of a team with a German. And “red” made their way here not without adventures. Exposing the youth squad, Liverpool beat Everton (1: 0), and in the fourth round only Shrewsbury did it in the replay (2: 2, 1: 0).

With the representatives of the top six, Liverpool played three times away this season. The Merseysides defeated Chelsea (2: 1), Tottenham Hotspur (1: 0) and tied with Manchester United (1: 1).

There are only two losses in Liverpool: Nathaniel Kline and Jordan Henderson. Questioned the participation of Jerdan Shakiri.

Statistics

Chelsea have won only one of five previous official fights.

In seven out of ten past official matches of “senior citizens” the bet “total over 2.5” was played.

Chelsea have won nine of their last ten matches in the FA Cup.

In seven of the ten previous guest official matches of Liverpool, the bet “both will score – no.”

Chelsea for Liverpool is considered a difficult opponent, but recently the scales began to lean towards the Reds.

This season, the Merseysides won the European Super Cup, defeating Chelsea in the penalty spot (regular time 2: 2), and also won at Stamford in the championship – 2: 1.

In eight out of ten previous in-person matches between these teams the bet “both will score” was played.

Forecast

Judging by the composition that Jürgen Klopp put up for Watford, at least a half-reserve should go to the match with Chelsea . You can expect from the first minutes of James Milner, Naby Keith and Joe Gomez, who in a duel with Watford were not even in the application.

Frank Lampard is also likely to release major players. Given that the stage of the tournament is not too late, the match should be productive. Both teams will try to get into the next round without bringing the match to extra time.

Our forecast is a total of 2-3 goals in a match