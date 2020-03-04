FA Cup: Derby County vs Manchester United, live stream

Derby County vs Manchester United. FA Cup Prediction (March 5, 2020)

In the final match of the next round of the FA Cup on March 5, Derby County will play against Manchester United – we offer our forecast for this meeting.

Derby County

“Sheeps” are not the best performing this season. Although they lose not so often. Over the previous 16 official matches, Derby County suffered only three defeats. At home, the team’s performance is even better. “Sheeps” lost in their native arena only once in the last 17 matches. It should be noted not very reliable game, “Derby County” in defense. In their previous seven fights both teams scored.

In the previous rounds of the FA Cup, Derby beat Crystal Palace (1: 0) and Northampton (0: 0 and 4: 2) defeated in the sum of two fights.

Manchester Young

Manchester United also added a little in the last segment of the season. The “red devils” have not lost eight official bouts in a row, in five of which they won. Unlike Derby County, the Mankunians played excellently in defense over this period, having conceded only two goals. He plays well at Manchester United and away, where he was not inferior in the last five games in a row.

In the FA Cup, Manchester United hosted Wolverhampton (0-0 and 1-0), after which they defeated Tranmere Rovers (6-0).

Statistics

In seven of the last ten home games, Derby County has predicted both will score.

Manchester United have not lost away away matches for five in a row.

In nine of the last ten away matches, Manchester United have played a forecast of “total less than 2.5”.

Manchester United defeated Derby in four of their last five in-person matches.

Forecast

The Derby is good at attack now, and with the advent of Wayne Rooney, the attacking potential has only increased. In defense, at the same time, “rams” systematically malfunction. It is quite possible to expect an effective match.

