FA Cup: Portsmouth vs Arsenal live streaming free

Portsmouth – Arsenal. Prediction and bets on the FA Cup match March 2, 2020

On Monday, March 2, Portsmouth will host Arsenal as part of the FA Cup 1/8 finals. The meeting, which will be held at the Fratton Park Stadium, will begin at 22:45 Moscow time. The forecast for Portsmouth is Arsenal .

“Portsmouth”

Portsmouth in the current FA Cup draw alternately hosted Harrogate Town (2: 1), Altrincham (2: 1), Fleetwood Town (2: 1) and Barnsley (4: 2).

“Pompies” play in the First English League, which is considered the third most powerful in the country. In the standings, they take third place, gaining 59 points in 33 rounds played.

In the last three matches, Kenny Jackett’s wards lost to Fleetwood (0: 1), and also beat Milton Keynes (3: 1) and Rochdale (3: 0).

Portsmouth also continues to fight for the English League trophy. In the semifinals, he was stronger than Exter City (3: 2).

“Arsenal”

The London Arsenal in the FA Cup managed to crack down on Leeds United (1: 0) and Bournemouth (2: 1).

In the standings of the English Premier League, “Gunners” are on the ninth line with 37 points scored after 27 rounds.

The win-win series of the team of Mikel Arteta lasts from January 1. In her last two matches, she beat Newcastle (4-0) and Everton (3-2).

But Arsenal flew out of the Europa League, losing the advantage over Olympiakos in the end of the second leg (1: 0 and 1: 2 after AE).

After injuries, the “gunners” are recovering Sead Kolasinac , Shkodran Mustafi , Kieran Tierney and Callum Chambers .

Forecast and bid

In the upcoming match, the bookmakers give priority to the guests: the victory of Arsenal – 1.38 , the victory of Portsmouth – 7.40 , the draw – 5.20 .

Obviously, the FA Cup is not a priority tournament for the “Gunners”, who, having flown out of the Europa League, have complicated the task of getting into the Champions League.

Based on this, Londoners are likely to focus on the nuclear submarines, where they are only four points behind fifth place. It is this position that can give a ticket to the Champions League, provided that the disqualification of Manchester City remains in force.

This does not mean that Arsenal will come to Fratton Park just to lose, but we would not expect confident success from the guests. Our forecast is “Portsmouth victory with a handicap of +1.5” for 1.77 .

Another option for betting is “both teams will score” for 1.79 . “Portsmouth” has good performance, while “Arsenal” has many injured defenders, which should affect the quality of defense.