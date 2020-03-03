FA Cup: Reading v Sheffield United, live stream, preview, prediction

In the 1/8 finals of the FA Cup, Reading will host Sheffield United on March 3. Is the Royals able to fight strong “blades”? – read our forecast for this meeting.

Reading

This season , almost everything has been decided for the Mark Bowen team . Reading is only 16th in the Championship, so Royals will not rise in class and are unlikely to fly out. Bowen’s wards are eight points ahead of the relegation zone. In the last five meetings in the championship, “Reading” lost to “Leeds” (0: 1), “West Bromwich” (1: 2) and “Wigan” (0: 3), and won “Sheffield Wensday” (3: 0) and Barnsley (2-0).

In the FA Cup “Reading” on the road at 1/8 passed further solely due to replay. First, the Royals squeezed Blackpool (2: 2, 2: 0), and in the fourth round, Cardiff (1: 1, 3: 3) went through the penalty spot.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United has an outstanding season. Chris Wilder’s team not only does not fight for survival, having already earned the necessary 40 points. “Blades” can get into the Champions League or the Europa League if they add a little. Sheffield Manchester United is only two points behind the fifth.

In the championship, Wilder’s wards in the previous five matches won Crystal Palace (1: 0) and Bournemouth (2: 1), tied with Arsenal (1: 1) and Brighton (1: 1), and lost only to Manchester City (0: 1). In the FA Cup “blades” were “Millwall” (2: 0) and “Field” (2: 1).

Statistics

” Reading” has won only one of the eight previous official home matches.

In eight of the last ten official matches, Sheffield United has played a bet of “total less than 2.5”.

Sheffield beat Reading in all four past face-to-face meetings.

Last season, the Blades defeated the Royals 4-0 and 2-0.

Forecast

While Sheffield United rested for nine days, Reading played two matches in the Championship during this time. That is, Chris Wilder’s wards are more recent, won the “Reading” in all four recent meetings, and are simply in better shape. In favor of the hosts, only the mood testifies here, because no interesting fights are expected in the “Reading” until the end of the season .

Our forecast is the victory of Sheffield United for 1.89 in BC 1x.