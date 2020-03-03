FA Cup: Sheffield Wednesday vs. Manchester City live stream, preview, prediction

After winning the League Cup, Manchester City will try to continue on March 4 in the fight for another trophy. Can Sheffield Wensday stop the townspeople in the 1/8 FA Cup? – our forecast.

Sheffield Wednesday

“Sheffield Wensday” is the usual middle middleweight Championship, taking 12th place. “Owls” are eight points behind the playoff zone, and ten are ahead of the relegation zone. Sheffield Wensday won only one of eight previous matches in the Championship. In the last five meetings, Harry Monk’s wards lost to Luton (0: 1), Derby (1: 3) and Reading (0: 3), tied with Birmingham (3: 3), and won “ Charlton “(1: 0).

In the FA Cup, the “owls” have already defeated the representative of the Premier League, having beaten Brighton (1: 0) in the third round. In the fourth round, “Sheffield” on the road dealt with the “Queens Park Rangers” (2: 1).

Manchester City

Manchester City is approaching this meeting with a four-match winning streak. “Citizens” beat West Ham (2: 0) and Leicester (1: 0) in the Premier League, won Real Madrid (2: 1) in the Champions League, and this weekend they won the third consecutive League Cup, defeating Aston Villa (2: 1).

In the FA Cup, Guardiola’s team has not yet met with complex rivals. “Manchester City” at home easily figured out “Port Vale” (4: 1) and “Fulham” (4: 0).

Statistics

Sheffield Wensday won only one of eight previous official matches.

The winning streak of Manchester City has reached four official fights.

Manchester City beat Sheffield Wensday in five out of six face-to-face meetings this century. The last time these teams played in the FA Cup in 2015, and then the “citizens” won 2-1 at home.

Forecast

Manchester City is trying to win every tournament. FA Cup will definitely not be an exception. However, the previous weekend, the “townspeople” played in the League Cup final, and this Sunday they are waiting for the Manchester derby in the championship. Perhaps Guardiola will try to save energy, while for the “owls” the upcoming match is important in the season.

Our forecast is the victory of Manchester City + total less than 4.5 for 1.66 in BC Marathon