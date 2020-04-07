Face masks: the most potent ingredients

Face mask is an important, necessary product, which supports the attractiveness of the skin and successfully cope with different tasks – from basic care to solve age problems. On the website makeup.com.ua presents a fairly diverse collection, where you can find effective options, used to achieve a particular therapeutic effect and prophylactic purposes. Directory Multiregional online store MAKEUP is made so that every guest of the site for a few minutes will pick up the original product and place an order for quick delivery. In this article, you will learn how to operate the active components included in composition of face masks.

Collagen and hyaluronic acid. This tandem tightens the contours-eliminates the sagging skin, increases elasticity, normalizes moisture content in the skin. Note that the formula includes high-molecular hyaluronic acid, which does not provide tangible prolonged effect. Therefore, these masks are applied several times a week and often use on a regular basis or prolonged courses.

Natural oils and plant extracts. This group is the most diverse in action. Such remedies nourish the skin, reduce inflammation and redness, eliminate dullness, give natural Shine, fight against aging.

Activated charcoal and salicylic acid. Used to treat acne and care for problem skin, and provide mild exfoliating action. It is desirable that the composition of such products includes menthol, which cools and gives a feeling of freshness and prevents the appearance of mild tingling, which is characteristic for media with salicylic acid.

Citrus juice, fruit extracts, panthenol. Promptly remove signs of fatigue, improve color, smooth wrinkles, perform light lifting. But the owners of sensitive skin should be aware that fruit acids with a high content of vitamin C can cause allergic reactions.

White clay (kaolin). Cleans pores of toxins, regulates the sebaceous glands, lightens the skin.

In the selection of face masks take into account what type of care is needed. This can be a standard set of functions of hydration and nutrition, or the decision is quite narrow issues, such as lightening of pigmentation or the modeling of facial contours. Also the regularity of application, how much time you are willing to spend on the procedure, age recommendations of the manufacturer.