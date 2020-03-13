Facebook advance little by little towards data portability !

Share on Facebook

At the time of big data, Facebook opens to the portability of the data. Thus, the network facilitates the transfer of photos to its network competitor : Google. MCE TV says it all.

Good news for members of Facebook. Now, you can migrate your photos and videos to Google Photo. A gesture that becomes a part of the data portability.

A function that is part of the Data Transfer Project. The latter invites the GAFAM to facilitate the transfer of data between different platforms. That’s not a problem, for the network of Mark Zuckerberg.

So it will not be the last update of the genre. The giant plans to open this feature to other platforms. In fact, Facebook must comply with the requirements of the RGPD, constable of privacy.

Facebook under pressure from the authorities, digital

To transfer your photos, nothing more simple. Go to Facebook web. Then, go into the settings. Then, you will have to click on the tab ” Access your info Facebook “. Click on the ” transfer a copy of your photos or videos. You will then be prompted to choose the destination. Therefore you will have to click on ” Google Photos “.

With the transfer of data to Google — and then later to other platforms, Facebook avoids drawing the ire of the higher authorities. In fact, the RGPD is now calling for more portability. What do not really the GAFAM. A small step amount. But the giant is under pressure and will need to continue in this way. Especially since the case of Cambridge Analytica.

It must be said that there is nothing more frustrating than not being able to export its data to another network. For the RGPD, this will also avoid the GAFAM to have the stranglehold on the market. It must be said that the competition is struggling to build. In fact, Google and Facebook dominate the landscape of social networks. Finally, this will change. Hopefully, at least.