Facebook and Instagram to prohibit advertising of medical masks

Photo: pixabay.com

Head of product management Rob Learn Facebook stated that Facebook and Instagram were forbidden to advertise medical mask. This is done in order to avoid speculation because the jumped on the backdrop of the spread of the novel coronavirus demand.

Update: We’re banning ads and commerce listings selling medical face masks. We’re monitoring COVID19 closely and will make necessary updates to our policies if we see people trying to exploit this public health emergency. We’ll start rolling out this change in the days ahead. — Rob Leathern (@robleathern) March 7, 2020

Previously, Facebook has decided to fight with the fear mongering and misinformation about the disease, prohibiting advertising that promises to cure or prevent infection.

