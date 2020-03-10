Facebook and Instagram to prohibit advertising of medical masks

By Maria Batterbury

В Facebook и Instagram запретят рекламу медицинских масок

Photo: pixabay.com

Head of product management Rob Learn Facebook stated that Facebook and Instagram were forbidden to advertise medical mask. This is done in order to avoid speculation because the jumped on the backdrop of the spread of the novel coronavirus demand.

Previously, Facebook has decided to fight with the fear mongering and misinformation about the disease, prohibiting advertising that promises to cure or prevent infection.

Maria Batterbury

