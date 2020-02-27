Facebook bans offer healing from the coronavirus is
Company Facebook introduced a ban on advertising, which offers treatment or protection against coronavirus. This publication reports Business Insider.
As noted, the sanctions will face is, “guaranteeing protection against infection with a coronavirus or a cure from him.”
In addition, the forbidden text, declaring a shortage on all goods to protect against COVID-19, as they cause the user to panic.
Earlier Facebook promised that he would track fake posts about the coronavirus and conspiracy theories about spreading the disease.