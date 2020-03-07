Facebook closes offices due to coronavirus

Friday, March 6, it became known that the company is shutting down three Facebook London office until March 9 because of fears of the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 among employees. About it reports RBC-Ukraine.

Such measures the company has decided to take after an employee from Singapore who was diagnosed with COVID-19, visited the London offices of Facebook, 24-26 Feb.

Note that in the company’s offices in London employs about 3 thousand people. At the moment it is not known how many people had contact with the infected.

To date, the coronavirus in Britain became infected 163 people, of whom two died. In Singapore, about 130 known cases of infection COVID-19.