Facebook converts the Libra in cryptocurrency payment network

Facebook company intends to reformat the Libra project of cryptocurrency, reports Bloomberg , citing informed sources.

According to the latest information, the project of the digital currency Libra can be converted into a payment network that works with different crypto currencies. Libra will be able to receive digital currency issued by Central banks of different countries, said sources.

It is noted that currently the project is in development, the final plan changes are not yet approved.

While Facebook remains committed to its goal of creating a global payment network, commented the head of communications Libra consortium Association Dante Disparte.

Earlier it became known that the Finance Ministers of the countries of the European Union decided to ban circulation in the EU Facebook Libra or any other stablein.