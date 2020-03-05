Facebook converts the Libra in cryptocurrency payment network

By Maria Batterburyon in Techno

Facebook преобразует криптовалюту Libra в платежную сеть

Facebook company intends to reformat the Libra project of cryptocurrency, reports Bloomberg , citing informed sources.

According to the latest information, the project of the digital currency Libra can be converted into a payment network that works with different crypto currencies. Libra will be able to receive digital currency issued by Central banks of different countries, said sources.

It is noted that currently the project is in development, the final plan changes are not yet approved.

While Facebook remains committed to its goal of creating a global payment network, commented the head of communications Libra consortium Association Dante Disparte.

Earlier it became known that the Finance Ministers of the countries of the European Union decided to ban circulation in the EU Facebook Libra or any other stablein.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article