Facebook says it will block news if Bill C-18 passes

Spread the love

Bill C-18 seeks to force digital platforms – primarily Google and Facebook – to enter into fair compensation agreements with news organizations for the sharing of their journalistic content.

Facebook assured Monday that it will block news content in Canada if Parliament passes the Online News Act, following through on its threat made over the past few months when it passed. of Bill C-18 by the House of Commons, now being considered by the Senate.

To comply, we must either operate in an imperfect regulatory environment or end the information content in Canada. It is therefore with a heavy heart that we are opting for the latter course, Kevin Chan, director of global policies at Meta, Facebook's parent company, told a parliamentary committee.

This is a business decision, he insisted. News has social value but not economic value, said Canada's Public Policy Leader Rachel Curran.

The piece of legislation proposed by Justin Trudeau's Liberals aims to force digital platforms, mainly Google and Facebook, to enter into fair compensation agreements with news companies for the sharing of their journalistic content.

< p class="e-p">Before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage, Mr. Chan argued that Facebook users do not use this platform to read the news but rather to share the ups and downs of their lives, what makes them happy or sad, what interests and entertains them.

In fact, links to news articles represent less than 3% of the content displayed in Facebook feeds. Mr. Chan revealed that users still clicked 1.9 billion times on news texts in the 12 months to April 2022, generating revenue for publishers.

< p class="e-p">Facebook vigorously opposes the bill and believes it would make Canada the first democratic country to put a price on free links to web pages.

Kevin Chan, Director of Global Policy at Meta

Mr. Chan argued that Meta paid $8 million to subsidize journalism in the country, including through a deal with The Canadian Press. Liberal MP Lisa Hepfner countered that this is a tiny proportion of what Meta had to pay under Australian law and what she would have to pay under C-18. /p>

Liberal Chris Bittle accused the company of continually misleading the committee. You say the media gets hundreds of millions of dollars in free advertising, but you ignore the fact that your company is part of a monopoly that collects the vast majority of advertising revenue, he said. This free advertising therefore has no value.

Representatives of the Bloc Québécois and the New Democratic Party (NDP) expressed their concerns, with one of them deeming it a threat to parliamentarians and our democracy.

Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu – whose party was the only one to vote against the bill's passage – said Facebook's decision made great sense. His colleague Rachael Thomas expressed concern that the government is giving away so much power as these firms will be able to decide which news outlets they get along with.

The meeting of the Committee was marked by a series of sharp rebukes to the decision of Meta's President of Global Affairs, Nick Clegg, to forego testifying after pledging to do so.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Chan said that Meta had gladly agreed to have its president of global affairs testify since the company backtracked on its engagement in the face of a turnaround.

However, last Thursday, May 4, we were informed by the Clerk of the Committee that the title of the hearing had been replaced by another much more disturbing title which apparently had nothing to do with do with online news, said Mr. Chan.

Specifically, the company takes offense that the Committee meeting was titled Current and Ongoing Use of Intimidation and Subversion Tactics by Web Giants to Evade Regulation in Canada and Around the World.

According to Meta, the invitation said the meeting would be titled Information Technology Companies Reaction to Bill C-18.

Many committee members who spoke were dumbfounded. Meta wants to dictate to us what laws we have to pass and also wants to dictate to this committee what it should title its meetings, for example accused Liberal MP Anthony Housefather.

Google owned half the shares of the Canada's digital advertising market and Facebook had just over a quarter of it;

Google's advertising revenue was $3.8 billion in 2018, while Facebook's was $2 billion. .1 billion dollars. By comparison, Bell's advertising revenue for the same year was $146 million.

Bloc Québécois Heritage Critic Martin Champoux even wondered if Meta had fooled parliamentarians.

Indeed, the company had indicated in exchanges with the Clerk of the Committee that Mr. Clegg did not feel the obligation to obey the subpoena but that he would testify to of his own free will if he received an invitation with a view to collaboration.

Bloquiste MP Martin Champoux.

The Committee therefore, as a courtesy, sent a letter in the form of an invitation, said MP Champoux, who nevertheless believes that Mr. Clegg was required to appear not only because he had given his word to attend. #x27;honor but also indirectly through the summons we had sent.

According to NDP Critic for Canadian Heritage, Peter Julian, Mr. Clegg – who he described as a seasoned parliamentarian, he who was a British deputy prime minister – turned a summons into an invitation, which muddles the waters a bit.

The NDP MP therefore introduced and passed a motion to resubmit Mr. Clegg to appear next Monday.

It should be noted that a subpoena does not x27;has no effect on a sovereign citizen of another country, the committee clerk told elected officials.

Parliamentary committees can order the appearance of witnesses but do not x27;have no power to punish those who do not comply with such orders. Only the House of Commons has disciplinary powers. The committees can therefore communicate to him the cases that pose a problem.