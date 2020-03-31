Facebook will provide $100 million to help victims of the COVID-19 media

Social network Facebook will provide $100 million to support news agencies that suffered from the spread of coronavirus in the world. This is stated in the message of the company published on Monday, March 30.

Funds will be allocated in the form of grants and spending on advertising, the revenues from which have declined due to the spread of the disease. $25 million will be transferred to local publications in the framework of the project Facebook Journalism Project, the remaining $75 million ― news organizations around the world.

In Facebook said that in the moment, journalism is needed more than ever. According to the social network, the funds have already been transferred 50 news agencies in the US and Canada.