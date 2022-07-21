Facebook’s News Feed will be based more on content discovery

Facebook News Feed is about to undergo another change.

Meta announced on Thursday that it is revamping the main feed of its Facebook iOS and Android app to prioritize discovering new content. The goal: to compete against its competitor TikTok, which offers short videos.

In recent months, the heads of Meta have been increasingly eager to emphasize Reels, which are similar to TikTok's short-form video format, which is particularly popular with young people.

Meta said in a statement that the Home tab — Facebook's main newsfeed visible when launching the app — will begin highlighting popular posts from accounts that users are unfollowing. not including Reels and Stories.

Facebook will suggest posts using its machine learning ranking system. Investments are also planned in artificial intelligence (AI) in order to offer recommended content, according to the press release.

Recent posts from loved ones, pages, and groups that app users actively choose to follow will still be visible in this feed, but will also be grouped together in a new, separate tab called Threads.

“One of the most requested features for Facebook is to make sure people don't miss the posts of their loved ones. So today, we're launching a “Threads” tab, where you can see posts from your Relatives, Groups, Pages, and others separately in chronological order. » — Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta

The app will always open to a personalized feed on the Home tab, where our discovery engine will recommend the content that we think will be of most interest to you. But the Feeds tab will allow you to further customize and control your experience, Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post announcing the changes.

< p class="e-p">Users viewing Facebook on an iOS or Android mobile app will be able to see the change in the coming days.

With information from Reuters