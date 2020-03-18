“Factory of dreams”: a dubbed trailer for the new animation

“Factory of dreams” – a nice family animation. Photo: YouTube

In the Network appeared the Ukrainian trailer cute family animation “Factory of dreams”. Danish cartoon tells the story about the little girl Minna. Once in her life there is a half-sister Jenny, and their relationships don’t work out.

But mine suddenly discovers his unusual ability to create dreams and to lead the dreams of others, including, and stepsister.

Everything was good, but one day Jenny was unable to Wake up, and Minna had to go into the dream world to save her.

“Factory of dreams” — the directorial debut of Kim Hagen Jensen, who, however, had previously participated in the production of other Danish animated films.

LeMonade offers a look at the trailer for the new cartoon.

