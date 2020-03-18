Fallen into the well, the leopard was rescued with the help of the bed (video)

Employees of the Forest service of India in an original way rescued a leopard that fell into a deep well in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The animal was down, turned upside down the bed, to the legs where tied rope ladder. The leopard was smart and climbed up to the proposed “transport”. Rescuers lifted the prisoner to the edge of the well. And walked away. After which cautiously kept an eye to them, the leopard climbed out and ran away.

Video of the rescue operation published on Twitter, one of the officers. Netizens admired the ingenuity and bravery of the rescuers. After all, it wasn’t about a cat or dog, and about a dangerous predator that could not adequately respond to assistance.

Ingenuity at best. This #leopard fell into a deep well at Shivpuri, Madhya Praresh. Was rescued on time. He supported as well, many a times they attack the rescuers also. Via @ravindramtripa1 pic.twitter.com/fqwgQ4OFUQ — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 16, 2020

See also: Briton rushed to save the “hit by a car leopard” — but it was a surprise.



We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter