Famalicao vs Sporting Lisbon: live stream, preview, prediction

Famalicao vs Sporting: forecast for the match of the championship of Portugal (March 3, 2020)

Famalikan cannot win eight games in a row, but whether Sporting will extend this series on March 3 is the answer in our forecast. Who is the favorite?

Famalikao

“Famalican” very solidly spent the first round of the championship and was in the Eurocup zone for a long time, but the situation has changed – now the team of Juan Pedro Souza is in seventh place in the table.

The club is six points behind the Europa League zone, which will be very difficult to play, given the latest results – a 1: 2 loss from Pasus de Ferreira in the last round extended the Famalican series without wins to eight matches.

Sporting Lisbon

Sporting failed to jump above their heads and compete for the Champions League – Silash’s fourth team in the table. The Lions are 17 points behind the second Porto, which means the end of the struggle for the most prestigious club tournament in Europe. “Sporting” had the opportunity to get there through the Europa League, but, contrary to all forecasts, flew to the 1/16 finals from “Bashaksehir”.

Statistics

Famalikan did not win in any of the last eight matches – four losses and four draws

Famalikan lost all three home matches to Sporting

Only in one of the last five matches has Sporting lost, scored three victories

Forecast

“Sporting” failed in the Europa League, but this season is not over for it – the “Lions” have yet to win a ticket to the European Cups for next season, which will not be so simple. Despite the not the best mood, Sporting will clearly aim to win today – Famalikan is one of the main competitors of the Lions and is now in crisis.

We believe that guests are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on Sporting . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is proposed with a coefficient of 1.78