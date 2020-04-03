Family curse: granddaughter Kennedy and her little son went missing after their canoe…

Granddaughter who was killed in 1968 U.S. Senator Robert Kennedy, who was a brother to the 35th U.S. President John F. Kennedy, has gone missing along with his young son.

40-year-old Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKeen and eight-year-old Gideon has not been seen since April 2 — after an accident in Chesapeake Bay. The husband said Maeve, a canoe, in which were a woman and a child carried away by the wind. It happened during a family visit to the home of the mother of Maeve in Maryland.

Edition of the Washington Post reports that Maeve and Gideon jumped in the boat to get dropped in the water during the children’s ball games. To come back to shore Kennedy Townsend could not interfere with the wind and high waves. Was later found the overturned canoe and paddles.

Maeve, the lawyer — daughter Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, former Lieutenant Governor of Maryland, the eldest of 11 children of Robert Kennedy. Maeve, who worked at Georgetown University, married David McKean in 2009. The couple had three children. Gideon was their firstborn. Daughter, Gabrielle, seven years old, the youngest son Toby two.

The search for the missing people continues. The Kennedy family asked to pray for Maeve and Gideon. However, the American press has again started talking about the curse of the kind Kennedy. This clan, which is sometimes called “the Royal family of the United States” for several generations of trouble.

John F. Kennedy, the 35th U.S. President was shot in Dallas. Robert Kennedy was shot in 1968 in the pantry of the Ambassador hotel. The elder brother of John and Robert Joseph Patrick Kennedy Jr. was killed in 1944 during the execution of a secret military mission. And their sister Kathleen in 1948, died in a plane crash. In 1963, Patrick Bouvier Kennedy, son of JFK, died 39 hours after birth. Son of Robert David Kennedy in 1984, died from a cocaine overdose. Another son, Robert, Michael Lemoyne Kennedy died in 1997 while skiing. And in 1999, John Kennedy Jr., son of John Kennedy and his wife, a sister, died in a plane crash.

The family also happened a number of accidents.

And just recently, in August last year from a drug overdose died 22-year-old granddaughter of Robert Kennedy saoirse Kennedy hill.

