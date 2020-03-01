Famous actor caught in a scandal because of illegal advertising

Hollywood actor Steven Seagal, who previously was accused of rape, must pay a fine in the amount of 314 thousand dollars for illegal advertising of crypto-currencies.

This was reported on the official website of the Commission on securities and stock exchanges of the USA. The fact that in 2018 the actor in the social networks urged “not to miss the opportunity” to participate in the initial offering cryptocurrencies (ICO) Bitcoiin2Gen. But the amount of the fee for advertising in the amount of $ 250 thousand and $ 75 thousand in token Bitcoiin2Gen star withheld.

And in February 2020 on the website of the cryptocurrency was published a press release in which it was said – Steven Seagal has become a brand Ambassador Bitcoiin2Gen”. As stated by the head of the Commission for the fight against cybercrime, celebrities never use their influence in social networks for advertising assets, not revealing your reward.

Furthermore, Seagal is not in the next three years to promote assets and securities.

We will remind that earlier American actress Regina Simons blamed her colleague on the set of Steven Seagal rape. According to star of the film “In mortal danger”, in 1993, Seagal forced her to have sex. At the time, Simons was 18 years old.