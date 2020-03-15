Famous American Studio has suspended work

Netflix and Disney has suspended production of current films and television shows, to prevent further spread of the epidemic of coronavirus, reports UNN.

Netflix has confirmed to The Verge that the production of television and film programs is suspended in the USA and Canada for two weeks due to government restrictions, but also because of safety measures and labor protection. In a statement, Disney said that “although there have been no confirmed cases of infection COVID-19 at our production facilities, after consideration of the current situation, we have decided to suspend production of some of our films for a short time.”

Several films from Disney and other studios, including Universal Pictures and Sony Pictures, has been postponed. It is, among other things, about “Mulan”, “New mutants”, “Insatiable”, “the fast and the furious 9”, “No time to die” and “Silent place 2” was moved at the end of this year or for the period that has not yet been announced. “Fast and furious 9”, probably, has been postponed until April 2021.

Other major studios, including Sony Pictures, Paramount, Universal and Warner Bros., not yet announced major closures. However, Warner Bros. stopped production of a biographical movie about Elvis after actor Tom Hanks and his wife were infected with the coronavirus.