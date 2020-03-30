Famous goalkeeper who played against the team of Lobanovsky has died in 43 years (photo)

The former goalkeeper of FC Steaua Bucharest Martin Tudor died at the age of 43 years. The body of a famous former Romanian footballer found in his house in Resita about 10 a.m. Monday, March 30. According to preliminary data, the Tudor had a heart attack, according to Digisport.

Tudor played for Steaua from 1999 to 2005 and has played for the club a total of 126 matches, won two League titles and winning the super Cup of Romania. In 2008, he completed his playing career and worked as a goalkeeping coach in various teams, including in Romania.

By the way, Tudor defended the gates of “Steaua”, when in the summer of 2001 headed by Valeriy lobanovskyi Dynamo would not let the team from Bucharest in the Champions League (4:2 in Bucharest and 1:1 in Kyiv).

After his career, Martin Tudor worked as a goalkeeping coach

As reports sport. ro problems with the heart of Tudor was a long time ago. In particular, last year during a training camp in Turkey he was admitted to hospital in preinfarction state.

By the way, when his cousin had died at 41 from a heart attack, Martin, as if anticipating something was wrong, told his friends that he will be the next…

Photo of FC Steaua



