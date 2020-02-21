Famous Russian actor found dead

Actor Nicholas ton, who starred in the 1990s in the film “peculiarities of Russian bath” and “three Hundred years later,” was found dead in his apartment in Moscow.

On the causes and circumstances of the death of ton not reported, but, according to the Newspaper.ru, a few years ago he got in an accident, and then was not able to restore health. Recently, the actor turned 51 years old.

We will note that Nikolay ton played a young police officer from California George young in the film “three Hundred years later”, the assistant of Thomas in the movie “Show-boy” and partisan the “Peculiarities of Russian bath”.

We will remind, in October in Moscow found the bodies of two musicians who died after partying with friends.

And in November last year at his home in Beverly hills was found dead 38-year-old American businessman Harry Morton.

