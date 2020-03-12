Famous Russian actor was in the hospital with a knife wound

Famous Russian actor Alexey Samoylov Moscow was in the hospital with a knife wound.

As noted, “REN TV,” doctors for 75-year-old actor caused yourself. They hospitalized him with a deep wound on his leg.

It turned out that the actor was preparing meals in the kitchen, dropped the knife on the leg and received serious injury.

Now Samoilov life is not in danger, he feels well.

Alexei Samoilov starred in the films “Past and thoughts”, “Tsar Fyodor Ioannovich” and others. He is the son of the star of the film “They fought for the Motherland,” “four Hearts” Evgenia Samoilova and the younger brother of Tatiana Samoilova, fame which brought the movie “the cranes are Flying”.

We will remind, earlier Russian actress Galina Kindinova was in intensive care after a heart attack.

