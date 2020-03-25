Famous Russian actress ill with the coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Известная российская актриса заболела коронавирусом

While Russian singer Lev Leshchenko is waiting for test results for coronavirus, confirmed the diagnosis of the people’s artist of Russia, actress Zhanna Bolotova. It is reported by Telegram channel Mash. 78-year-old actress was taken to a specialized clinic in Moscow — Hostel hospital, which has boxes for infectious patients.

Bolotov could catch the virus from arrived from Germany, who had been contacted.

Recall that Jeanne Bolotov was named one of the main beauties of the Soviet cinema. She starred in the films “the House in which I live,” “Love man,” “wounded animal”, “Dangerous age,” “life, tears and love” and others.

