Famous Russian actress secretly married

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Russian actress Lyubov Tolkalina, who gave birth to her daughter by Yegor Konchalovsky was married.

This very Tolkalina reported in social networks. Obsessive fan Tolkalina began to question why she isn’t married. “Such a strange question… because I am married just forgot all about this report”, — said the actress.

Who is her partner, 42-year-old beauty did not answer. However, rossm write that it is a British composer Simon bass. He is 53 years old, he is in relationship with actress for four years and gets along well with her daughter.

Recall that Tolkalina lived with Konchalovsky 10 years. They never got married. From these relations the actors have a daughter Mary, who, according to rumors, she will soon marry.

By the way, say, Yegor Konchalovsky secretly married. But he calls it a lie.

Maria Batterbury

