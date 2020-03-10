Famous Russian actress was in intensive care

Russian actress Galina Kindinova was in intensive care after a heart attack. She was hospitalized at the Botkin hospital in Moscow, where previously treated journalist Dmitry Dibrova.

According to the FAN, the doctors took the actress to the hospital March 8 after resuscitation she was transferred to a VIP ward.

Near the patient all the time is her husband, actor Evgenie Kindinov.

According to him, now with his wife all right, but she still needs to stay in the hospital.

The journalists managed to get through to Galina Kindinova. “Thank God, everything turned out fine. Thank you very much for your attention”, — said the actress, stressing that it allowed only for relatives.

Recall that Kindinova starred in the films “sweet bird of youth”, “Pavlovskaya millions” and “Freeloader”.

Also recall that this weekend ended up in hospital, Lesya Nikityuk.

