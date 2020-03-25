Famous Ukrainian athlete underwent three surgeries after a terrible accident (photos)

Famous Ukrainian athlete, world Cup winner in race walking Ruslan Dmytrenko, seriously injured March 21 in a terrible accident near Kiev, told about his state of health and intention of returning to the sport.

Narrowly escaped internal injuries an athlete, which on March 22 was 33 years, has already undergone three surgeries and is preparing another on a fractured heel.

The press officer of the athletics Federation of Ukraine Olga Nikolaenko on his page on Facebook brings the story of Ruslan Dmytrenko from the hospital room.

“Fortunately, the internal organs after an accident the goal, not a concussion. No edges, no inside, no pain. But both legs and left arm were injured.

Did last night left. Only on the big toe there were three fractures with displacement. Drilled, put the bracket (do not know how to call them…). They hold the joint and allow the finger in further work, they eventually will need to remove.

After that went to the knee. The x-rays were noticeable, but the MRI shows that there is a lot of debris. So the tribe had to collect. To assemble all the pieces and fix them, I put the so-called crab. But he’s pretty massive and for a long time can not stand, so when it heals and will heal, will get it and put a normal plate. When exactly it will be done, it is difficult to say. Everything will depend on how you will grow together.

While engaged in the finger and knee, I was conscious. I did an epidural, felt nothing, only heard the drill, like on the site. And then not even noticed when I was “knocked out” and moved to the left hand. It was also “warped”, it was offset. Everywhere put the pins. Leave them or not, they don’t say. Again, depends on how it was gonna stick and move.

From anesthesia went from normal. The doctors say only slightly annealed. In the morning have Breakfast. The only thing after surgery, still on painkillers, without them is difficult.

Depending on how I feel tomorrow, the doctor will decide to let me go home to the next operation or even leave the clinic. The right heel will not be able to do until the swelling goes down. It’s not until next week. She is completely crushed, and it will need to collect the pieces.

Now quarantined to the hospital, where I lie, let nobody, even my family. Lily (his wife) have done me, she holds, although it is difficult. Dealt with many issues with all the phone.

Very positively surprised that so many people responded. With such support I even a psychologist is not needed!

I intend to return to the sport. That is why we chose this doctor. He is highly skilled, works with athletes and is very well versed in this”, — said Ruslan Dmytrenko.

Ruslan has already undergone three operations

By the way, the family is Ukrainian athlete thanked everyone for their support and requests to assist in raising funds for long-term rehabilitation Ruslan Dmytrenko. “I want to Express my gratitude to all the medical staff and surgeons, all who have supported and continue to support them during this difficult time. Pending surgery on his right foot and a long rehabilitation. Card of PrivatBank 5168 7450 1206 6970 Dimitrenko Lily S.”, — wrote on his page in Facebook the wife of a famous athlete.

Ruslan Dmytrenko believes that he will recover from injuries and return to the sport

Photo Facebook

