Famous Ukrainian comedian amused the network about the song “crowned the virus” (video)

Popular actor and Director, people’s artist of Ukraine, artistic Director of the theatre “Masks”, artist and musician Georgy Deliev and his wife Catherine recorded a new song “Crowned by a virus.” The genre of the song, as determined spouses — cool.

“Cool song. This crowned the virus you have not seen and not heard”, — wrote Deliev.

Entry posted on the Youtube channel of comedian. Just one day it has collected more than 5 thousand views and a hundred likes.

In the comments of many listeners noted that the song is really uplifting quarantined and helps easier to endure all the inconvenience and hardships.

Prior to that, as we recall, the Ukrainian star has already given advice in the form of songs, something to occupy yourself during the quarantine.

Photo from the page of George Deliev in Facebook

