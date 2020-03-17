Famous Ukrainian singer secretly got married in Thailand (photos)

Popular Ukrainian singer MamaRika (real name — Anastasia Kochetova) got married. The wedding was a mystery, but the singer did not forget later to inform fans, as did the Russian actress Lyubov Tolkalina.

“It happened, now we’re married. Happiness has no limits”, — Anastasia wrote in social networks, adding a wedding photo.

Married MamaRika and humorist Sergey Sereda on a deserted beach of Koh Phangan (Thailand).

“We decided to hide and escape the island. It was fundamentally important to us is not distracted, and we belonged only to each other”, the singer said in comments TSN.

Married a couple local. The bride cried for the entire ceremony.

Married the singer in a dress Tina Valerdi. The groom was in a light suit.

By the way, MamaRika vowed to love her husband and in a new music video Maemo. And the clip was shot in Thailand.

Wedding MamaRika and Sergey Sereda. Photo: TSN

Recall that in December last year married the only daughter of the leader of the group “Skryabin” Andriy Kuzmenko Maria Barbara.

