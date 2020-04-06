Fan of cancer Alla Mazur gave her an unusual mascot (photo)

Presenter, “TSN.Tyzhden” Alla Mazur, which is now live on the “1+1” replace colleagues, focused on your health. It supports a huge audience of viewers, friends and colleagues wish a speedy recovery. One of the young fans of Alla 15-year-old Dasha Yanchuk from the Khmelnytskyi region have prepared for her a special gift — the doll-motanka, which will become the mascot and will inspire on the road to recovery.

“I want to make a nice leading favorite, a little to lift her spirits. Really miss when it’s not aired. I understand that even very strong people sometimes need little surprises and support. I made it for Alla. Just don’t know how it is better to pass. Could You help me?”, asked Dasha to the leading Lidia Taran, who performed the request.

“Most kids dream about something for herself, and she wanted to cheer our Alla. Girl hand made doll, which is very similar to Alla. But from the letter and video message the whole team, “TSN” has received positive emotions. Therefore, we have decided to transfer their alle just live”, — said Lydia.

Dasha also recorded a video message for Alla. She is confident that her doll will give a leading force and will make you smile, will help to overcome the disease and to implement dreams.

“This was the third doll I made. I don’t sew them professionally. The teacher work at school said I’d never learn to sew beautifully. But when I very much wanted to please the people dear to me — I learned. I hope that the doll will give power specs and soon we will again see it in the air”, — said Dasha.

