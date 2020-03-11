Fans cry: “Time and Glass” cease to exist (video)

The group “Time and Glass”, released his latest clip, really ceases to exist. This was officially declared by the soloists of the collective, Nadia Dorofeeva and Positive. They published a video in which he commented on why, after ten years of successful career has decided to call it a day.

“When I realize that the group “Time and Glass” exists 10 years, I served mixed emotions are fear, shock, but in fact endless delight, pride and happiness. We Alex @positiff realized that made most all our time in the group really has expired. Such a huge period, a creative life — a rarity for the modern artist. And we were able to surprise, to shock and every time to create something new, to bring joy and inspire! And we will continue, but cooler and different- a new stage”, — said Nadia.

Positive thanked all the fans for their support and promised that in six months “Time and Glass” will give its last concert. And then each artist will do a solo development.

Fans in the comments do not hide their emotions, they cry.

Recall, Nadya Dorofeeva and earlier in the interview hinted that she writes songs and dreams of a solo career.

Also, the duet “Potap and Nastya” after a decade of popularity was paused. But the reason for this was a personal relationship between Alexey Potapenko and Nastya Kamensky.

