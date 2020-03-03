Fans of James bond is asked to move the premiere of the new film is Not the time to die

By Maria Batterbury in Entertainment

Поклонники Джеймса Бонда просят перенести премьеру нового фильма Не время умирать

Fans of James bond is asked to move the premiere of the new film “No time to die” due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the authors of the biggest blog fans of 007 – MI6-HQ has published an open letter in which he called Eon, MGM and Universal to move out the 25th film for the summer.

In their opinion, the Studio should “put public health above graphs of the release of marketing materials.” Many countries have called on the citizens to refrain from going to places where people congregate, particularly in cinema. Therefore, people will not be able to attend the premiere, and the film will lose the lion’s share of income.

“A month will see the premiere of “No time to die” worldwide, and the virus is likely to reach its peak in the United States. Washington declared a state of emergency. There is a significant likelihood that the theaters are closed or their attendance will decline sharply in early April,” – said in the letter.

The film company has not yet commented on this appeal.

Recall that in the Ukrainian film “No time to die” will be released on 9 April 2020. Earlier Billy Iles presented the title song for the new film about James bond.

