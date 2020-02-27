Fans of Mulan explained why in the film, the remake not dragon Mushu

As we learned earlier, in the new film “Mulan”, which will be the first game remake of Disney rated PG-13, there will be little dragon Mushu. Some fans expressed their disappointment on social networks for this reason.

But the disappearance of the character makes sense in the Chinese context, said The Hollywood Reporter Professor Stanley Rosen, specializing in Chinese politics and society.

“Mushu was very popular in the USA, but the Chinese hated him.” This miniature dragon debased their culture,” said Rosen.

The creators came to the conclusion that it should be more realistic and serious story in which the implication will not be spoken through the songs and causing discomfort moments don’t have to soften due to the jokes.

Recall that the Ukrainian film will be released on March 26, 2020. The main role in the film performs a Chinese actress Liu Yifei. Dubbed the trailer can be viewed here.