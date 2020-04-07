Fashion show couch potatoes: Billy porter has launched a fashionable home challenge

Billy Porter. Photo: Getty Images

American singer and actor Billy porter, known for his sense of style, launched the second Fashion Challenge Quarantine.

In his Instagram account Billy suggested users to get up off the couch and shoot the video from the fashion show at home “podium” in the most elegant manner sluggard.

Users gladly joined the new fashionable challenge from the stars, and many of the images really turned out very funny.

Note, Quarantine Fashion Challenge from Billy porter at number one was creative to copy his image on the 2019 Met Gala, and the result to share in Instagram. At the same time, you could only use what was found at home.

